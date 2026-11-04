/WPL 2027 Schedule: RCB to face MI in opener as Vadodara and Mumbai confirmed as venues

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the winners of the inaugural edition, Mumbai Indians, in the curtain-raiser of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 edition to be played across Vadodara and Mumbai from January 14 to February 7, 2027.

The two cities will host 11 matches each, with Vadodara completing its scheduled games at the start; Mumbai will stage nine league matches, the Eliminator on February 5 and the final two days later. BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara will host all WPL 2027 matches from January 14 to 24 before the action moves to the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai after a day’s gap.

All matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

While the latter stages of the tournament coincide with England’s T20I tour of Sri Lanka, senior English players, including team captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, will likely miss the series from February 1-5, should their WPL franchises qualify for the knockouts. Sciver-Brunt (MI), Lauren Bell (RCB) and Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz) were retained by their respective teams.

Weeks later, the inaugural six-team 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy will be held at the same two venues from February 28.

Meanwhile, during last week’s WPL mini-auction in Kochi, Australian captain Sophie Molineux became the most-expensive buy, with UP Warriorz securing her services for INR 1.10 crore (approx. USD 120,000). Middle-order batter Kiran Navgire became the most expensive Indian, sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 75 lakh.

WPL 2027 Full Schedule –