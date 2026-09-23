/Apple’s next health device may have no screen at all: What we know

Apple could be preparing a wearable that does something very un-Apple-like: ditch the screen.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has been exploring a screen-free health and fitness tracker that would compete with products such as Whoop and Oura. The company has reportedly built prototypes, but the project has not yet been approved for launch. The reported device would focus on collecting health and activity data rather than giving users another screen to check throughout the day. If Apple moves ahead, the product could arrive no earlier than 2028.

What would Apple’s screen-free tracker do?

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The reported prototypes consist of a fabric band attached to a computing module worn on the wrist. Sensors would track measurements such as heart rate and other health and fitness metrics, broadly similar to what the Apple Watch already monitors.

The biggest difference would be the lack of a display. Instead of constantly checking notifications, rings or workout data on the wrist, users would rely on their iPhone and Apple's Health ecosystem to view the information. That approach is already central to Whoop, whose screen-free bands are designed for continuous health and fitness tracking without acting like a traditional smartwatch.

Why is Apple reportedly interested now?

The shift comes as wearable technology expands beyond conventional smartwatches. Whoop has helped popularise screen-free fitness tracking, while Oura has built a major business around smart rings and health monitoring. Apple's own Apple Watch has also increasingly adopted health-focused features, including readiness-style measurements and estimates related to biological age, according to the report. The reported project is particularly interesting because Tim Cook and services chief Eddy Cue are said to be interested in the idea. Cue now oversees Apple's health-related teams, according to Bloomberg. The broader thinking appears to be that wearable technology does not always need another screen.

Apple could be moving beyond the Apple Watch