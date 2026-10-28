/Apple launches M6 MacBook Pro and new iMac with up to 25% faster AI performance: Check price and features

Apple has launched a new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by its M6 chip, promising faster graphics, improved on-device AI performance and up to 24 hours of battery life. The company has also introduced a new iMac, positioning both devices around running more AI tasks directly on the hardware rather than relying entirely on cloud services.

The new MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 in the US, while the iMac starts at $1,499, according to the supplied announcement details. Pre-orders for the MacBook Pro open on October 28 in 35 countries and regions, with availability beginning November 6.

Apple M6 MacBook Pro: Up to 30% faster graphics

Apple says the M6-powered MacBook Pro delivers up to 30% faster graphics performance and up to 25% faster on-device AI performance compared with the M5 model. The chip features a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU. Apple says these improvements could benefit people working with demanding creative software, 3D graphics, code and AI applications.

The company also claims up to 24 hours of battery life, which it describes as the longest ever in a Mac. Actual battery performance will depend on how the laptop is used and its configuration.

New iMac promises a major AI performance boost

Apple says the new iMac delivers up to five times faster on-device AI performance than the previous M4 model. This could help users run supported AI features and creative workflows locally on their computers. On-device processing can reduce the need to send certain information to remote servers, although some AI features may still rely on cloud-based models. Apple has not provided a full comparison of every real-world task, so the advertised performance figures should be treated as company-reported results rather than a guarantee that all applications will run at those speeds.

MacBook Pro and iMac: Price and availability