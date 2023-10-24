AI firms, govts should spend more on safety and ethical use of systems: Researchers

Top artificial intelligence (AI) researchers said in a paper on Tuesday (Oct 24) that AI companies and governments should allocate at least one-third of their AI research and development funding to ensuring the safety and ethical use of the systems. The paper was written by three Turing Award winners, a Nobel laureate, and over a dozen top AI academics, and was issued a week before the international AI Safety Summit in London.

The paper lists measures that governments and companies should take to address AI risks. "Governments should also mandate that companies are legally liable for harms from their frontier AI systems that can be reasonably foreseen and prevented."

Yoshua Bengio, a co-author of the paper, who is also one of the so-called godfathers of AI, said that recent state-of-the-art AI models are too powerful, and too significant, to let them develop without democratic oversight.

"It (investments in AI safety) needs to happen fast because AI is progressing much faster than the precautions taken," Bengio added. Other authors of the study include Geoffrey Hinton, Andrew Yao, Daniel Kahneman, Dawn Song and Yuval Noah Harari.

At present, no broad-based regulations are focusing on AI safety. The first set of legislation by the European Union (EU) is yet to become law as lawmakers are yet to agree on several issues.

The paper also urged governments to give independent auditors access to AI laboratories and establish a licensing system for building cutting-edge models. The paper further said that AI companies must adopt specific safety measures if dangerous capabilities are found in their models.

