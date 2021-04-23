Zimbabwe come back from behind to seal first-ever T20I win against Pakistan

Zimbabwe decimated Team Pakistan in the second T20I of the series, clinching a first-ever win against the Men in Green in the format after a thrilling contest on Friday at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Pakistan did well after winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. Pakistan's bowling attack led by Hasnain and Aziz restricted hosts Zimbabwe for 118 runs by the end of 20 overs after losing nine wickets. Opener Kamunhukamwe scored the most runs for the hosts.

The match which seemed like a cakewalk for Pakistan's batting attack turned around in Zimbabwe's favour. Skipper Babar Azam scored 41 runs in 45 balls and tried to take Pakistan over the line. However, his dismissal came as a big blow to Pakistan as the whole team was bundled out on 99 runs handing a comfortable 19 runs win to hosts Zimbabwe.

During the post-match credits, Pak skipper Babar Azam accepted that his side was poor with the bat. He said: "We played poor cricket in the batting department. Credit to Zimbabwe for playing good cricket. The surface was stopping a bit and was two-paced. But it's no excuse, we're professionals and need to deal with it. Hopefully we will come back strong in the next game."

Luke Jongwe was adjudged the Player of the Match for his bowling spell.

The three-match T20I series is levelled at 1-1.