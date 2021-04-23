IPL 2021- 'Best moment in my life after my Test debut': Axar Patel after coming out of quarantine

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel is yet to feature in the ongoing Indian Premier League after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. But, now the Gujarat-based cricketer joined his DC squad after testing negative for the virus.

Upon return, Axar Patel recalled his experience while making his Test debut for Team India and said that this is his best moment after playing the longest format of the game. He said: "It has been really great to come out of quarantine after 20 days and meet my teammates. This is the best moment in my life after my Test debut. I was alone in my room for 20 days and I didn't have anything to do. I was watching the matches and one good thing was that our team won most of the matches, so I got even more motivated to re-join the side. It's been great to start practicing with the team and I am happy about my preparations."

Patel then talked about attending his first training session with the team. He said: "I have started batting and bowling practice, but I haven't pushed too hard during training. I have spoken to the doctors about how I should go about my training, and I am carrying out my practice according to their suggestions."

When asked about the directions given to him by Captain Rishabh Pant and Head Coach Ricky Ponting, Axar said, "Rishabh and Ricky sir have told me to train keeping in mind about how my body is reacting to practice drills in the next two-three days. We are not thinking ahead too much at the moment, we are just focusing on how my body is reacting to training sessions."