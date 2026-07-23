/'Youth are future but maintain faith in the country's institutions and government,' says Shikhar Dhawan on NEET protest

Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan has posted a note on Instagram amid the ongoing protest in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar regarding educational reforms. The protesters, on July 20, were et with police which used force to stop them from marching to the Parliament, which is in close vicinity of the protest site. Dhawan's statement comes after 2011 ODI World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh posted a message on Thursday (Jul 22). In his post, Dhawan acknowledged "youth are the future of our country" but called for "faith in the country's institutions and government."

Shikhar Dhawan's post on NEET paper leak protest

The protest started demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the leak of NEET competitive exam. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, meanwhile, continues to be on a hunger strike despite being picked up from the protest site on July 18.

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"Our youth are the future of our country. It is important to understand their dreams, but at the same time, it is equally important to have patience during difficult times and maintain faith in the country's institutions and government. I believe that the solution to every challenge comes from patience. India has always moved forward and will continue to move forward in the future," Dhawan wrote in his post.

What is PM Narendra Modi saying about the protest?