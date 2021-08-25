'You can’t be enjoying this can you?': James Anderson reveals what Virat Kohli told him during Jasprit Bumrah's over

James Anderson had an intense face-off with Jasprit Bumrah during the second Test at Lord's.

The Indian pacer unleashed a barrage of bouncers on Jimmy Anderson when he came out to bat. The 38-year-old has revealed what skipper Virat Kohli told him while he was facing the lethal deliveries off Bumrah.

“About halfway through the ten-ball over from Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli walked up to the stumps to speak to me. He said “you can’t be enjoying this can you?” - Anderson wrote in his column for Telegraph, sharing details of what unfolded at Lord's.

“He (Kohli) was right. I said to him “obviously not.” I’ve faced a lot of short-pitched bowling. It is no secret I don’t play the bouncer very well. Mitchell Johnson steaming in around the wicket in Perth was pretty tasty, for example," he added.

Anderson revealed that he was surprised with the pace Bumrah bowled with.

“But on Saturday at Lord’s the over from Bumrah was up there for intimidation. Everyone had been saying it was a slow wicket. When I walked out to bat Joe Root was at the other end. He said ‘when it is banged in it is quite slow so you can see it quite easily’," Anderson wrote.

“But the first ball I faced I didn’t see it at all. The first I knew of it was when it hit me on the head. Bumrah had obviously picked up his pace and from then on I just wanted to get through it unscathed and stay at the crease for Joe," he added.