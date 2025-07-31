/WWE: Meet 6 Superstars with most SummerSlam Appearances; Cena makes the cut. Check who tops the list

The biggest party of the summer is just around the corner, with several A-listers scheduled to appear across the first-ever two-night SummerSlam 2025. The 38th edition of the second grandest WWE Event will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2 and 3. From WWE Champion John Cena to Roman Reigns, the stacked match card for both nights is ready to hog all the limelight. Before the latest PPV gets underway, let’s look at the top six in-ring superstars to have featured the most times in WWE SummerSlam.

(Disclaimer: The list was compiled before SummerSlam 2025)

6. Bret Hart (11 Appearances)

Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart appeared 11 times in a SummerSlam event, currently sitting in the sixth spot. Known for his technical prowess and unmatched in-ring skill set, Hart had some of the most famous encounters against his late brother Owen Hart, British Bulldog and The Deadman, The Undertaker.

5. Triple H (13 Appearances)

The cerebral assassin, Triple H, is fifth on the list with 13 appearances at the WWE SummerSlam event over the years. His top-notch rivalry with his best friend and former DX partner Shawn Michaels has been the PLs most memorable moments.

4. Edge (14 Appearances)

The former WWE champion and superstar Edge has made just one more appearance than ‘The Game’, consistently delivering high-voltage performances across two decades. From winning tag championships to being crowned WWE champion, Edge has tasted enormous success in his

14 SummerSlam appearances.

3. John Cena (15 Appearances)*

The current WWE Champion and industry icon, John Cena, sits in third place with 15 SummerSlam appearances in his decorated career. The 17-time world champion has had some of his most memorable rivalries unfolding in this PLE, with one against Brock Lesnar a decade ago still turning heads around.

2. The Undertaker (16 Appearances)

The Deadman, the Phenom aka The Undertaker, is second on the list of WWE superstars with the most number of appearances at SummerSlam. His breathtaking 16 appearances reflect his aura and career beyond words, with each of his matches being memorable. His iconic clashes against Stone Cold Steve Austin, Edge and even Lesnar are talked about to date.

Randy Orton (17 Appearances)*