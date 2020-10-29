'Wrong dictionary'- Juventus cheeky response to Barcelona triggers battle of GOATs

Barcelona defeated Juventus by 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin as the Spanish club got the better of Italian giants in the Group G match of UEFA Champions League 2020-21. Lionel Messi scored one while assisting another to help Barcelona get three points against Juventus, who were missing Cristiano Ronaldo due to COVID-19.

After the 2-0 win, Barcelona triggered the battle of GOATs (Greatest of All Time) as they took to social media platform to post a photograph of Messi with the caption: “We are glad you were able to see the GOAT on your pitch, @juventusfcen!”

We are glad you were able to see the 🐐 on your pitch, @juventusfcen! 😘 pic.twitter.com/yh74wh0lNJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2020

The tweet triggered fan wars on Twitter as Ronaldo fans backed the Portuguese megastar to take down Barcelona in Camp Now in what will be the reverse fixture between the two sides in the group stage. However, Juventus came up with a cheeky reply as the Italian giants wrote that they will be bring the right GOAT in Camp Now. “You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou,” replied Juventus.

You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou 🔍📖 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 28, 2020

Speaking of the match between Juventus and Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring for Barcelona after a fine pass by Lionel Messi. Juventus constantly created openings and it was the VAR, who ruled goals by Alvaro Morata thrice during the course of 90 minutes. When Juventus were trailing 1-0 to Barca, Merih Demiral got his second yellow card in the match as the referee gave him the marching order. Messi soon made it 2-0 from the spot to seal a convincing 2-0 win against Ronaldo-less Juventus.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo missed the match after testing positive for COVID-19 – for the third time in the last couple of weeks. While the former Real Madrid forward has been training inside his house and has been quite active on social media to post his training videos and photographs, the Portuguese will only be allowed to join the squad after testing negative for the dreaded virus. Fans would be hoping that Ronaldo makes a return to the playing XI when Juventus take on Barcelona at Camp Now later in the year.

