Sevilla FC set eyes on Indian football, to partner with unnamed club soon: CEO

Sevilla FC have been one of the most successful clubs in Europe while winning a record sixth UEFA Europa in 2019-20 season. While their recruitment and scouting system is regarded as one of the shrewdest in entire Europe, Sevilla FC have now firmly locked their eyes in building their popularity in India while also joining hands with an unnamed club in the country.

Sevilla FC’s CEO Jose Maria Cruz has said that that the Spanish club wants to help Indian football grow while urging the fans of the beautiful game to remain patient as it is a long-term project. He further said that Sevilla FC want to learn about Indian football and its culture before taking definite steps in a bid to nurture the unearthed talent in India.

"Long-term process"

“Yes, we want to come to India but we will never pretend to share our experience and expertise straightaway as we need to learn more about Indian football and culture first. It is a long term process. Even though we are very experienced in Spanish football and European football, we don’t pretend to transfer it to Indian players right away,” Sevilla FC CEO Jose Maria Cruz told WION during a media interaction.

Jose Maria Cruz further said that Sevilla FC don’t want to start in a rush and abandon the project in a few months – similar cases have happened not only India but other parts of the world as well – and the Spanish club intends to help the Indian football only after gaining in-depth knowledge about the footballing culture in the country, who hosted the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

Sevilla FC want to work with Indian people and help Indian football: Jose Maria Cruz

“We don’t pretend to start with a lot of resources, sending our coaches or build new infrastructure because, before that, we need to have the best knowledge about Indian football and the players. We don’t pretend to start a school in six months and then abandon it in a few months. We need to start analyzing, studying and learning about people working there and then we can share our experience. We believe we can help Indian football and want to work in India with local people,” Sevilla FC’s CEO added.

He further ruled out the possibility of Sevilla FC buying a club in India but explained that they want to trigger the passion of football lovers in India to not only bolster the growth of Indian football but also pull them towards Sevilla FC. Cruz further revealed that the club wants to focus on charity and social projects. Working with top entrepreneurs in India to help the football industry is also something Sevilla FC are excited to work towards. However, it will be more of learning first before bringing in their expertise.

We want people of India to love Sevilla FC and city of Seville: Cruz

“In principle, we don’t intend to invest in Indian club or to be their partners or be the owner of an Indian club. Our intention is co-operating with an Indian club in order to try to demonstrate our experience along with the talent of local players and how it can improve on a long-term basis. Our intention is to create an interest for Sevilla FC, make more people follow and love Sevilla FC and also knowing the city of Seville. On the other hand, our agreement with this team is more than a sporting agreement. Our agreement is with a group of top Indian entrepreneurs and we want to learn and participate in some of the groups of these entrepreneurs,” Cruz explained.

“Firstly, in charity and social projects and secondly, in high-technology projects. I see India as a country with young people with a lot of capacity in new technology and Sevilla FC want to participate in new projects of technology which can be applied in the football industry. We have to apply ourselves and learn at the same time. In this case, we will not provide knowledge in first but gather it to help Indian football on a long-term basis,” he added.

Sevilla, who have previously won one La Liga and five Copa del Reys, ended their four-year trophy drought after defeating Inter Milan in the continental competition’s final back in August. Now, with the club amongst the elite of Europe, it has planned out a collaboration to increase their international presence.

Sevilla FC, who have won one La Liga and five Copa de Reys are one of the elite clubs in Europe. But an Indian club had backed out from a deal to join hands with Sevilla FC only to enter into a partnership with another European club. However, before concluding Cruz gave away a hint for the future as he said Sevilla FC are looking to enter into a partnership with an unnamed Indian club by December in a bid to create a sporting asset.

“Earlier, we had an opportunity to make a deal with an ISL club, but they backed out in the last minute only to enter into a partnership with another European club. Now, we are aiming to announce a long-term partnership with an unnamed Indian club by December with who we want to create a sporting asset,” said Cruz.

