Wrestler Sakshi Malik withdraws from protest after meeting Home Minister: Report

After the wrestlers' meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Sakshi Malik has withdrawn from the month-long protest against Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan on Monday (June 05). In addition, the Olympic medallist Sakshi has joined back her posting at the Northern Railway after distancing herself from the protest which has hit the headlines for over a month. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi, etc. kicked off a protest against the WFI chief over sexual harassment allegations.

"They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long and he listened to everything. But koi decision nhi hua abhi tak (no decision has been reached so far)," a source close to the wrestlers told IANS.

In April, Bajrang, Sakshi, and Vinesh Phogat commenced a protest by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi after accusing the WFI chief of sexually harassing various wrestlers, including a minor. Since then, they have been involved in a scuffle with the Delhi Police and were even detained by them during their march towards the new parliament in the national capital, on May 28, when it was being inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Following this, they were set to immerse their hard-earned medals in the Ganges and were to sit on fast until death.