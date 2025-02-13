Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Curtains will be raised on the Women's Premier League (WPL 2025) season as Gujarat Giants Women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women on Friday. The clash will see inaugural champions RCB take on GG as both teams look to make a perfect start to the campaign. Ahead of the curtain-raiser clash between Gujarat Giants Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

Advertisment

Where to watch the Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 match on TV?

The Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 Live Streaming online on OTT?

Advertisment

The Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

When is the Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 match?

The Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 match will be played on Friday (Feb 14).

Advertisment

Which stadium will host the Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 match?

The Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 match will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

What time will the Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 match start?

The Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women WPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (Feb 14) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen gobsmacked after England surrender ODI series 3-0, says 'I’m sorry, but I am absolutely...'



Squads

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Danielle Gibson, Meghna Singh, Deandra Dottin, Lea Tahuhu, Tanuja Kanwar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Kate Cross, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.