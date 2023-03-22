WPL 2023 LIVE streaming: 3 apps to watch Women's Premier League free on mobile- Check updated points table

WPL 2023- Women's Premier League LIVE streaming: The maiden WPL 2023 started on March 4 and will go into its finals on March 26. The five teams are participating in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League, namely, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG) and UP Warriorz (UPW).

In the latest match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, DC thwarted UPW by five wickets in the final league match of the WPL 2023. The win helped DC climb up to the top spot and book a direct berth into the final. Meanwhile, UPW will face Mumbai Indians in their playoff fixture, for a berth in the final.

Meanwhile, MI defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second-last league game by four wickets, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Chasing a target of 126 runs, MI reached 129/6 in 16.3 overs, with Amelia Kerr slamming an unbeaten knock of 31 runs off 27 balls. Kanika Ahuja took two wickets for RCB.

WPL 2023: Updated points table

Position Team Played Won Lost 1 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 2 Mumbai Indians 8 6 2 3 UP Warriorz 8 4 4 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 4 6 5 Gujarat Giants 8 2 6

Here are all the live-streaming details of the WPL 2023:

When is the next match of WPL 2023?

The next match of the WPL 2023 will be held on Friday, March 24.

Where will the next match of the WPL 2023 season be played?

The next match of the WPL 2023 season will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Where will the matches of WPL 2023 get broadcast?

The WPL 2023 matches will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network.

How to live-stream the matches of WPL 2023?

The WPL 2023 season can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

Location Broadcaster India Sports18, Jio Cinema United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event United States Willow TV Australia Fox Sports, Yupp TV Middle East Willow TV South Africa SuperSport New Zealand Sky Sport NZ (Sky Sport 2) Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Channel 9 Afghanistan Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) Nepal Yupp TV, Net TV Nepal, SimTV Nepal Sri Lanka Yupp TV, SLRC, Dialog TV, PeoTV Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet Singapore StarHub TV+

Fans can watch the live streaming of all the WPL matches for free on their mobile phones, laptops and TVs. The match will also be aired on Sky Sports Cricket and Fox Sports. All Jio customers will be able to watch the WPL matches for free on the Jio Cinema app.

