WPL 2023 Final, MI-W vs DC - W: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to lift WPL title

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians have won the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Sunday. In a tensed final against Delhi Capitals, Mumbai remained on the top during the chase, and reached the target of 132 in the final over by seven wickets to script history.

The up-and-roaring Delhi Capitals side failed to replicate the starts they got in the group stages in the big finale against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. The star DC openers - Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning hit the ground running before England’s Issy Wong broke the partnership by picking up Verma inside the second over. Alice Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues soon followed her as medium-pacer Wong brought Delhi down.

Joined by Marizanne Kapp, Lanning went about her business and churned out gaps to release some pressure. The pair stitched a 38-run partnership to put Delhi back on track. When it looked like this duo could change gears now, Mumbai came back with a flurry of wickets, reducing the Delhi side to 75 for seven with all of their star batters back in the hut.

As it looked like DC will not be able to cross the 100-run mark, seamer Shikha Pandey came to their rescue, playing a counterattacking inning. Her little cameo of 27 off 17 balls brought life into the Delhi dugout as they reached a competitive total of 131 for nine in 20 overs.

Mumbai’s chase began on the same ground as they also lost two wickets – openers, in their case, inside the Powerplay. England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt and captain Harmanpreet Kaur then steadied the ship with a composed yet dry partnership in the middle. More so, they crossed the 50-run mark inside the 10th over only. The pair hit a few boundaries as the chase started to get exciting.

When it looked like Mumbai is getting closer to the target, a misunderstanding in the middle saw Harmanpreet falling short of her ground, as she got run out on well-made 37.

In the final overs, Mumbai batters remained composed in their approach and without much hassle chased down the target with seven wickets in hand.