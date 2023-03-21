WPL 2023: DC break MI hearts to clinch final berth with one-sided 5-wicket win against UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals have clinched a place in the final of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) after they beat UP Warriorz by five wickets in the final league game. The win saw Mumbai Indians get condemned to second place and will therefore play in the Eliminator on Friday against UP Warriorz. Skipper Meg Lanning along with Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey were the heroes of the win in the one-sided contest.

DC secure final berth

With a place in the final up for grabs, Delhi needed a win in the final match to get a direct berth and did that with style. Skipper Lanning (39) and Shafali Verma (21) gave Delhi a good start as they chased down the 139-run target. They put together an opening stand of 56 runs and put the Delhi on the brink of a final spot.

However, after they both departed Marizanne Kapp (34) and Alice Capsey (34) took over the initiative and led Delhi home with 13 balls to spare. Shabnim Ismail ended with two wickets and will look to play DC once again if they beat Mumbai in the Eliminator.

Warriorz fail to impress with bat

After being put to bowl first by Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz was off to a solid start. Openers Alyssa Healy and Shweta Sehrawat added 30 runs for the first wicket. Sehrawat looked really good, finding gaps at will to hit four boundaries. But Sehrawat's 12-ball stay at the crease was ended by Radha Yadav for 19 runs, with Jess Jonassen taking a good catch at point. UPW was 30/1 in 4.1 overs.

Following this, Simran Shaikh joined skipper Healy on the crease. The duo helped UPW navigate through the remainder of the powerplay without any further damage.

Capsey was the pick of the bowlers for DC, taking 3/26 in four overs. Radha Yadav ended with figures of 2/28 and Jonassen also got a wicket.

The Eliminator clash will now take place on Friday between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz with the winner facing Delhi Capitals in the final on Sunday.

