World Cup: Mujeeb escaped serious knee injury, Afghanistan’s head coach criticises Dharamsala outfield

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman escaped from suffering a serious knee injury, while Azmat Omarzai tumbled over while fielding during Afghanistan’s World Cup opener against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Saturday. Such instances raised questions over the ground’s outfield, which, in the past, had remained under question for similar reasons. Afghanistan’s head coach, Jonathan Trott, brought the issue to the limelight during the post-match presser.

Although the weather was clear and the sun was shining bright during the game, the patchy and mossy outfield was the reason that restrained fielders from diving, fearing an injury.

After a six-wicket defeat in Dharamsala, Trott, while addressing the media, didn’t blame the outfield for the loss but raised his concerns about this venue hosting more games with such an outfield in this World Cup.

"If you've got players unsure of whether they can dive… we see the product of cricket all around the world where players are taught, encouraged to improve their fielding," Trott said.

"And when you've got players worried about getting injured… I mean, we are lucky Mujeeb hasn't got a serious knee injury towards the end."

"Yes, he probably shouldn't have dived with his knee. But we saw the other night [in Ahmedabad], Devon Conway from New Zealand early on as well, so it's something for them [the organisers] to look at. I'm definitely not putting any blame on that, but that's something to keep an eye on for the future," Afghanistan’s head coach added.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Dharamsala was supposed to host the third Test between India and Australia. But following last-minute concerns around the outfield, the BCCI shifted the venue to Indore. The BCCI explained that ‘harsh weather conditions in the region’ caused the outfield to be deemed patchy.

Moreover, ahead of the start of the World Cup 2023, an ICC inspection team raised their concerns about the fungal inspection at the ground, informing the concerned authorities about the same. Per several reports in the Indian media, BCCI’s secretary Jay Shah had also inspected the venue, vying to solve any issue related to the outfield in time for the marquee event.

Dharamsala to host huge games

While Bangladesh will face England in their next tie at the same venue on Tuesday (Oct. 10), the big clash between hosts India and New Zealand will get underway later in the month in Dharamsala.

The BCCI and HPCA will look into the concern and work on restoring safer outfields for future matches.

