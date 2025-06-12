/Women’s Tennis Association to protect rankings for players who freeze eggs

Women tennis players who take time out of the game to freeze eggs or embryos will have their ranking protected, the WTA Tour announced on Wednesday.

Players ranked from one to 750 in singles or doubles who spend at least 10 consecutive weeks out of competition for a "fertility protection procedure" are eligible.

The ranking can be used to enter up to three tournaments, but the policy does not apply to the premier 1000 events.

The special ranking will be based on the 12-week average of a player's WTA ranking from eight weeks prior to the start of their out-of-competition period.

Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, told the BBC the rule will reduce the pressure on players to return to the court too quickly.

Stephens said she had twice previously used the off-season to freeze her eggs.

The 32-year-old said in the WTA statement that she was "incredibly proud of our sport in recognising the importance of fertility treatments for female athletes".

"For any woman, the conversation of family life versus a career is nuanced and complex," she said.

"The WTA has now created a safe space for players to explore options and to make the best decisions for themselves."

The WTA said in a statement that the "Fertility Protection Special Entry Ranking Rule" would enhance the existing package of benefits to help players combine family life with tennis.

WTA CEO Portia Archer said, "We understand that professional athletes can face a dilemma between focusing on their career and starting a family, and we are committed to supporting WTA players as they navigate and balance the choices associated with career and family."

In March, the WTA and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced the introduction of a maternity fund programme, giving players paid maternity leave for up to 12 months and access to grants for fertility treatments.

The PIF is a global partner of the WTA Tour.

