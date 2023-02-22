Women's T20 WC: Australian opener Beth Mooney wary of India challenge as semis clash looms

In what is termed as one of the greatest on-field rivalries in world cricket, India vs Australia always sets the stage on fire – be it men’s or women’s cricket. While the men's teams are busy fighting it out in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series in India, their women counterparts will be contesting in the first semi final of the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. Although India-Australia facing off in a semis clash in a T20 World Cup in South Africa looks like a déjà-vu, the stakes are surely different this time. Not only the fans, but the Australian women’s team opener Beth Mooney also feels the same, who remains aware of the Indian challenge that awaits them.

During the 2020 T20 World Cup final, Australia beat India by 85 runs, ending their hopes of winning the T20 trophy for the first time. However, this time, the much-improved Indian team will pose threat to Australia’s long-standing domination in this format and Mooney thinks likewise. As Australia chases their hat-trick of T20 WC titles this time and their sixth overall, they would begin as favourites against India on Thursday.

However, having played against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team in the past on several occasions, Mooney said the Australians aren’t taking their opponents lightly, and instead are expecting the contest to be neck-to-neck.

"I'm expecting it to be a huge contest, they've (India) pushed us significantly in the last few years, and they have a bunch of match winners in that line-up as well. We're not expecting it to be easy by any means, whether it's with a bat or the ball, but we certainly know the style of play they've come at us with in the past and they know ours pretty well, too. There won't be any surprises I don't think come Thursday afternoon," Mooney said ahead of the India-Australia semi final clash.

Talking about India’s Renuka Singh, who happens to be India's best bowler during this World Cup, Mooney said if Australia could nullify her effect, they would be in a better position throughout.

"She (Renuka) is certainly one we'll have a look at as batting unit as to how we can nullify her threat because I think she's been pretty incredible this T20 World Cup," Mooney said. "If we can nullify that as early as possible, then that will hopefully set us up for a big total. We don't take anyone in that Indian team lightly. We've got to have really clear, clinical plans against them, whether it's with the bat or the ball."