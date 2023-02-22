WATCH: Babar Azam, Azhar Ali or you? Who is a better captain? Sarfaraz Ahmed gives hilarious response

Safaraz Ahmed saw a huge downfall in his international career post the 2019 ODI World Cup, in England and Wales. After Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals, they were whitewashed by a second-stringed Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series at home later in the year; resulting in his sacking as the captain. Soon, he was left out of the squad across formats. He made a solid return to the Test line-up in late 2022 during New Zealand's two-match series versus hosts Pakistan. He ended with 86, 53, 78, 118 to return as the Player-of-the-Series.

At present, Sarfaraz is involved in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023, where he is leading the Quetta Gladiators. Recently, the wicketkeeper-batter made an appearance on a TV show in Pakistan. During the show, the host asked him to choose who is the better captain between Babar Azam, Azhar Ali and him. To this, the right-hander shared an epic response. Here's what he said:

"Sarfaraz Ahmed," while later adding, "Kisi ko naaraz karne se behtar hai ki apna he naam le lo (It’s better to take your own name rather than making anybody else angry)." Here's the video:

Sarfaraz Ahmed picks himself as the best Pakistan captain over Babar Azam and Azhar Ali

Under Sarfaraz, the Quetta Gladiators aren't in a good position in PSL 2023. After four games, they find themselves at the bottom with only a solitary win. The keeper-batter has had scores of 2, 5, 39 and 16*. His side will now lock horns with Islamabad United on February 24 (Friday) at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Speaking about captaincy, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar recently made a big claim. In a recent interaction, Akhtar revealed that he was offered Pakistan captaincy in 2002 but passed on the opportunity.