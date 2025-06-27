/Wimbledon 2025: When it starts, who's defending the title, and full prize money breakdown

Wimbledon 2025 is set to commence on Monday (Jun 30) at the iconic Centre Court in London. The best tennis stars across the globe will be chasing Grand Slam glory on grass. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Czechia’s Barbora Krejcikova will return to defend their men’s and ladies' singles titles, respectively. While fans are excited for top-level tennis, there's also a massive amount of prize money this year. Let's break down the entire prize money.

Total prize money at Wimbledon 2025

This year, Wimbledon will hand out a whopping £53.5 million (approx. $73.5 million) in prize money across all categories. That’s a 7% increase from last year.

Prize money – Singles (Men’s and Women’s)

The singles events will share the largest portion of the pool – £38.8 million ($53.4 million). Every player who qualifies for the elusive tournament gets prize money. The more they advance in the tournament, the prize money increases.

First Round – £66,000 ($90,700) Second Round – £99,000 ($136,100) Third Round – £152,000 ($208,900) Fourth Round – £240,000 ($329,900) Quarterfinals – £400,000 ($549,900) Semifinals – £775,000 ($1.06 million) Runner-Up – £1.52 million ($2.08 million) Winner – £3 million ($4.12 million)

Prize money for other events

Men’s & Women’s Doubles – £6.03 million ($8.29 million) Mixed Doubles – £485,000 ($666,800) Wheelchair Singles – £303,000 ($416,600) Wheelchair Doubles – £85,000 ($116,800) Quad Wheelchair Singles – £217,000 ($298,300) Quad Wheelchair Doubles – £63,000 ($86,600)

How much do winners take home?

Men’s & Women’s Singles Champions – £3 million ($4.12 million) Doubles Champions – £680,000 ($934,900) Mixed Doubles Champions – £135,000 ($185,600) Wheelchair & Quad Singles Winners – £68,000 ($93,500) Wheelchair & Quad Doubles Winners – £30,000 ($41,200)