/Wimbledon 2025: When it starts, who's defending the title, and full prize money breakdown

This year, Wimbledon will hand out a whopping £53.5 million (approx. $73.5 million) in prize money across all categories. That’s a 7% increase from last year.
Wimbledon 2025 is set to commence on Monday (Jun 30) at the iconic Centre Court in London. The best tennis stars across the globe will be chasing Grand Slam glory on grass. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Czechia’s Barbora Krejcikova will return to defend their men’s and ladies' singles titles, respectively. While fans are excited for top-level tennis, there's also a massive amount of prize money this year. Let's break down the entire prize money.
This year, Wimbledon will hand out a whopping £53.5 million (approx. $73.5 million) in prize money across all categories. That’s a 7% increase from last year.
The singles events will share the largest portion of the pool – £38.8 million ($53.4 million). Every player who qualifies for the elusive tournament gets prize money. The more they advance in the tournament, the prize money increases.
Also Read | Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic in title hunt – Who will rule the grass court?
Wimbledon began awarding prize money in 1968, at the start of the Open Era. Back then, players competing in these tournaments were amateurs and were only compensated for their travel. In 2007, Wimbledon finally made history by offering equal prize money to both male and female players.