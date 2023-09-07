Will Young or Finn Allen? Tom Latham answers tough question as New Zealand set to lock final squad for CWC

New Zealand's star T20I batter Finn Allen might miss out on selection in the provisional World Cup squad as keeper-batter Will Young will likely partner Devon Conway at the top order in the lead-up to the Cricket World Cup 2023. With the Kiwis scheduled to play seven ODIs before beginning their CWC campaign on October 5, with the first one starting on Friday against England in Cardiff, stand-in captain Tom Latham has locked Young to open proceedings.

Since 2019 CWC, New Zealand have used several opening combinations, with veteran Martin Guptill missing out on his spot due to performance and negotiating his release from the central contract later. While Allen is a regular in the T20Is, his numbers in the ODIs - with five fifties in 17 ODIs at 31.35 doesn't convince the New Zealand management to continue with him during the marquee event.

New Zealand will play four ODIs against England and three against Bangladesh immediately after this, and with Kane Williamson due to be included in the provisional squad for the CWC, to be announced on Monday, Finn Allen looks likely to miss out on the cut. Allen and Will Young will be part of New Zealand's ODI squad against Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes 'okay' with players deciding against signing ECB's new central contracts to make fortune elsewhere



"Youngy is a quality player. He's been in the mix for us for a long period of time and hasn't had a lot of opportunities, but the opportunities [he has had] in recent times, he's played really well. It's another great opportunity for him to come in and put some performances on the board," Tom Latham, New Zealand's stand-in captain for England ODIs, said.

"We've got seven one-day games and a couple of warm-up games leading into that World Cup, but we're trying to stay where our feet are and focus on these games rather than looking too far ahead," Latham added.

Finn remains in the scheme of things

Keeping attacking Allen alive in the scheme of things, Latham praised the right-hander for impacting the innings with his approach. Latham added Finn is a quality player and will get some opportunity throughout the series, giving him a chance to push for a case in the final 15 for the CWC.

"Again, Finn is a quality player. We've seen that in the games that he's played for New Zealand. He's very destructive at the top of the order, and obviously he might get some opportunities throughout this series at some point… Guys will get opportunities through the series, which is great for us, to get guys more experience against quality sides, and hopefully, if they are required throughout a World Cup, they're ready to go," Latham added.

Meanwhile, New Zealand came from behind to level the four-match T20Is 2-2.

They will play four ODIs against defending world champions England.