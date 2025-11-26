/Will Smriti Mandhana skip KBC's special episode featuring women's cricket team after wedding gets indefinitely postponed. Here's what we know

India women’s cricket vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has recently been in the spotlight, not for her batting, but for her personal life. Several media reports now say she will miss the upcoming special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati featuring the Indian women’s team with host Amitabh Bachchan, a decision that comes amid a disturbing few days for the star Indian cricketer. According to reports, Mandhana was expected to join her teammates for the shoot on Wednesday (Nov 26) evening, but her name was eventually omitted from the final list.

A channel source, speaking to Hindustan Times, confirmed the development, saying, “Yes, she’s not coming. When we checked with the team who will be part of the shoot, we were informed that Smriti Mandhana is not coming. The shoot is this evening, and she’s giving it a skip.” No official reason was shared, but insiders suggest the decision reflects the personal challenges Mandhana has been navigating.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Her absence will be noticeable for viewers, as she remains one of the most recognisable and celebrated stars in Indian women’s cricket. The rest of the squad, including captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and head coach Amol Muzumdar, will still appear. The episode promises fans behind-the-scenes stories, playful banter and glimpses of team bond rarely seen on screen.

The personal situation that has brought Mandhana into the headlines revolves around her wedding to singer Palaash Muchhal, originally scheduled for November 23, 2025. Reports say the wedding was called off just hours before the ceremony after her father, Srinivas Mandhana, experienced a medical emergency. Since then, Mandhana has removed all related social media posts, including engagement and proposal pictures. Friends close to her, like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil, have also deleted wedding-related content.