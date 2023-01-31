Who was Bobby Hull? Canadian hockey player who died at 84; what caused his death? Who is his son Brett Hull?

The Canadian ice Hockey player, Bobby Hull died on Monday at the age of 84. The formal announcement of his passing away came from the Chicago Blackhawks, the professional ice hockey team based in Chicago. Hull was a former player at the Chicago Blackhawks and also contributed to the team's Stanley Cup in 1961.

The team said in a statement, "We send our deepest sympathies to the Hull family. The Hull family has requested privacy during this difficult time. They appreciate the sympathies that have been sent their way".

The Blackhawks paid tribute to Hull, stating that he provided numerous unforgettable moments for fans and was a beloved figure. He was a key player with 604 career goals, a franchise record that still stands. The team expressed their condolences to the Hull family.

Who was Bobby Hull? The Canadian National Hockey League's most valuable player?

Robert Marvin Hull was a Canadian professional ice hockey player widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. His blonde hair, skating speed, end-to-end rushes, and ability to shoot the puck at very high velocity all earned him the name the title "The Golden Jet". His abilities were such that an opposing player was frequently assigned solely to shadow him.

He became beloved in Chicago for teaming with Stan Mikita to help the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961, ending a 23-year title drought.

We are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend, the Golden Jet - Bobby Hull. pic.twitter.com/SKuRDwtcQB — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 30, 2023 ×

He spent 15 seasons in Chicago and became the franchise's all-time leading scorer with 604 goals. He played with his brother Dennis, who scored 298 goals with the Blackhawks, for eight of those seasons. Bobby Hull won the NHL scoring title for the third time in his career, winning back-to-back Hart Memorial Trophies as the league's most valuable player in 1964-65 and 1965-66.

He announced his retirement during the 1978-79 season but decided to return the next season after the WHA merged with the NHL. He played 18 games with the Jets in 1979-80 and was traded to the Hartford Whalers, playing nine games for the team before retiring again.

Hull was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.

What caused the death of Bobby Hull?

The greatest of all time, Bobby Hull passed away at his home in Cicero, Illinois on Monday, 30 January.

Who was Brett Hull? The son of Bobby Hull and also one of the greatest NHL players

Brett Hull is the son of Bobby Hull and they are the only father and son to win the Hart Trophy each. They also were the only father and son named among the 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017.

In a statement released by the St, Loius Blues, for whom he works as an ambassador, Brett Hull said his father gave his family "a tremendous amount of great memories.''