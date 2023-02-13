Who is Brittany Matthews? Meet Super Bowl MVP & star football quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, and his wife Brittany are among the most loved couples in the history of the NFL. Patrick and Brittany's journey together is simply adorable! Fans are always excited to know about their love life details. Patrick played his first Super Bowl in 2020. He led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory. The victory made Patrick Mahomes the Super Bowl MVP. Thus, he was the youngest quarterback to earn the award in NFL history. Later that year, Patrick proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, at a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick and Brittany Matthews announced their pregnancy on Instagram soon after the engagement in 2017. Brittany also claims to be Patrick's number-one fan. Here's why Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are the new NFL couple to watch.

How did Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews meet?

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews go way back. They both are high-school sweethearts. They met at the Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. According to Yahoo Sports, they started dating in 10th grade. Matthews graduated from the University of Texas in 2017 with a degree in Kinesiology. Meanwhile, the NFL star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, entered the NFL Draft in 2017.

What does Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Matthews, do?

Like her beau, Brittany has athletic blood. Matthews played soccer in college in Iceland. However, she came to Kansas City to cheer for the Chiefs in October 2017. Currently, Brittany Matthews is a personal trainer. She is also a part of the Kansas City National Women's Soccer League. Brittany Matthews also has her website and fitness brand, Brittany Lynne Fitness.

How many children do Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have?