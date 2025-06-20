/Better than Federer in Wimbledon? Retired US tennis player won 7 Wimbledon titles in eight years

Whenever Wimbledon Championship is talked about Roger Federer's name always comes on top - for he has won eight grass court titles - the most by any player in open era. Federer won five consecutive Wimbledon titles from 2003 to 2007 before adding three more in 2009, 2012 and last one in 2017. After Federer came Novak Djokovic who has won the Wimbledon seven times including four back-to-back titles. Djokovic's first title on grass court came in 2011 before winning it consecutively in 2014 and 2015 and then in 2018, 2019, 2021 & 2022 - with 2020 being cancelled due to Covid 19.

Before Federer burst on scene, there was another player who had won seven Wimbledon titles that too in eight years - no other player in the history of open era Wimbledon has won it with that success. He is Pete Sampras from the USA.

Is he better than Roger Federer in Wimbledon? Let's have a look at his numbers:

Sampras first won a grand slam in 1990 when he claimed the US Open - his home tournament. It was a three-year gap before he won his second title - a Wimbledon in 1993.

The Championship victory started what could be a dream run with Sampras winning two more Wimbledon titles - in 1994 and 1995 before losing in the Round of 16 of 1996 edition. The US tennis great, however, bounced back in some style as he won four consecutive Wimbledon title in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000 to make it total seven.

As for other grand slams, he won four more US Open titles apart from one in 1990 - in 1993, 1995, 1996 and 2002. As for Roland Garros, the best he could muster was reach the semis of 1996 French Open - clearly not his strong suit. As for Australian Open - he conquered Rod Laver court twice in 1994 and 1997.