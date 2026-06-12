/Jaspal Rana, Indian shooting legend and high-performance coach, dies at 49

Jaspal Rana, the renowed shooter and coach of Paris 2024 Olympics double medallist Manu Bhaker, has passed away on Friday (Jun 12). Rana was one of the most prominent shooters of country, winning several medals in Asian and Commonwealth games during his participation days. Rana, 49, had recently undergone a medical treatment after falling ill during the Indian team's return flight from ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany.

What happened to Jaspal Rana?

Rana was admitted to national capital Delhi's Max Hospital in Saket area after feeling discomfort post returning from Germany. The doctors, as reported by India Today, had found a cardiac blockage and inserted a stent in Rana's heart. A second procedure was also planned after a few days.

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"He experienced chest pain and discomfort during the ISSF World Cup in Munich, which he initially mistook for acidity, and continued with his travel plans. However, the discomfort returned during the journey back to India, prompting immediate medical attention upon his arrival in Delhi," his brother Subash Rana told the media.

Rana's career as shooter and coach

Rana was born in 1976 and had won multiple medals in various continental and international events. His tally included 15 medals - 9 gold, four silver and two bronze - across fourth Commonwealth games he participated in 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006. The Government of India had conferred him with Arjuna awards in 1994 and Padam Shri in 1997 for his contribution to the sports.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had appointed him high-performance coach of the Indian pistol shooter in Feb 2025. He had already been recognized for his work as coach and the Indian government had awarded him with Dronacharya award back in 2020.

Rana also played instrumental rule in ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker winning two silver medals at Paris Olympics 2024.

Tributes come after Rana's untimely death