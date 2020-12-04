'We know Leo's situation': Ronald Koeman irked by Lionel Messi and money talk at Barcelona

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman on Friday expressed his annoyance with interim president Carles Tusquets who on Thursday said that Barca should have sold Lionel Messi in the summer transfer window given the dire financial situation of the club.

"The comments from outside do not interest me and those from inside the club do not help us to have the tranquillity to do our job, which is to win the games," Koeman said at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Liga game against Cadiz.

"We cannot control the statements from outside, but those from inside the club, I believe that it is different," he said.

Tusquets of Thursday said that "economically speaking, I would have sold Messi in the summer. Economically speaking, it would have been desirable".

Messi wanted to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window after submitting an official request.

However, he backed down saying he doesn’t want to hurt Barcelona and the fans. He will be allowed to leave for free in 2021.

ALSO READ: $2.4 billion! Tokyo Olympics to cost whopping sum over postponed Games

Koeman said he considered Tusquets' statements "a personal opinion and I respect any opinion, but Leo has this season with Barca and he will decide his future. Hopefully it will be here".

"We know Leo's situation and he is the one who must decide his future.

"I don't know any more about figures, it's not my job. My job is to prepare the team, play well and win," said Koeman.

Earlier this week, PSG star Neymar said he would like to have a reunion with Messi after leaving the Catalan club for a world record deal in 2017.

ALSO READ: Arsenal win on fans' return to top level football in England

"What I want most is to have fun with him on the pitch again," Neymar told ESPN. "I want to play with him for sure. Next year we have to do it."

However, Tusquets has ruled out buying back Neymar. PSG are one of the candidates to sign Messi from Camp Nou but Manchester City remain favourites to sign the Argentine.

Messi and Neymar played together for Barca and when asked whether he would like to have the duo in the club again, Koeman said:

"I don't like to talk about the individual but as a club, as a coach, as a Barcelona fan, you always want to have the best players in the world."

Tusquets also warned about Barcelona’s finances, which have been stretched by the lack of spectators due to COVID-19 pandemic. Barcelona players will not be paid in January.

Koeman said, "the players and I as a coach have reached an agreement with the club".