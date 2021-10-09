We are in talks with IOC for 2036 Olympics, Motera best venue: IOA chief

Narinder Batra, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), stated on Saturday that the organisation is in talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about hosting the 2036 Summer Games, adding that Ahmedabad's Motera stadium is the ideal location for an opening ceremony.

The Gujarat Cricket Association christened the Motera facility 'Narendra Modi Stadium' in February 2021, after it was renovated to become the world's largest cricket stadium.

"If someone asks me about the venue for the opening ceremony at present, then it is definitely going to be the Motera stadium," Batra told reporters.

"There is no stadium better suited to host the opening ceremony of the Olympics (in India). I can't say what will happen by 2036.... (but) I will be proposing Ahmedabad as the venue for the opening ceremony," the IOA's President stated.

He was speaking to the media at an event hosted by TransStadia, a sports infrastructure company located in the city.

"When you say opening ceremony, it means that athletics will also be played (at the same venue). And athletics is the biggest event (at the Olympics)," he said.

The Olympic games may be held in three or four locations in India, according to Batra, and the IOA is in talks with the IOC regarding a prospective hosting for 2036. He said that India has a good probability of gaining the opportunity.

"If we talk about the 2036 Olympics, then yes, we are already talking to the International Olympic Committee. Being the president of IOA, my discussions with the IOC happen on the subject....2036 Olympics will be finalized in two-three years, and we are currently discussing with IOC," he said.

The Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) recently requested proposals from experts to perform a "gap analysis" to determine if the city's infrastructure was suitable to host the Olympics. Following the IOA elections in December, a new president will be appointed, and a thorough presentation for India's candidacy would be made, according to Batra. He went on to say that India is one of the six or seven probable candidates for hosting the 2036 Olympics.

"India has come on the world radar, and is heading towards becoming the third-largest economy in the world. By 2036, it is going to be the second or third-largest economy," he said.

The IOC has introduced a new bidding procedure for the selection of the host city, and Brisbane was granted the 2032 games using this approach, according to Batra.

"You have to show them three-four centres, because now you can do it at multiple places, then you will show them the venues, new as well as the existing, and what are their legacy use. Motera Stadium has a legacy," he said.