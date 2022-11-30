WATCH: Neymar’s lookalike fools security guard, fans in Qatar; got access to the pitch

Lookalikes aren’t something new, and in this world of over 8 billion people now, everyone’s likely to have one. Brazil star forward Neymar is having his lookalike walking around, taking selfies with the fans, and even fooling the security guards in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022. In a video that has gone viral on the internet, Neymar’s doppelganger seems to be having a great time off the pitch, and well on the pitch too.

In a video posted below you can see a man looking almost like Neymar if not exactly, enjoying attention from fans all across. Not only this but he is also seen walking on the side of the pitch and clicking pictures with fans and even security guards.

Watch the Video here –

Neymar was spotted walking around Doha 👀🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/DSRoDZmbsU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 27, 2022 ×

Meanwhile, Neymar is currently nursing an ankle injury and is out of the group-stage matches in this FIFA World Cup. The winger suffered the injury during Brazil’s opener against Serbia, which they won 2-0. Along with Neymar, Brazil’s right-back Danilo also got injured his ankle and is ruled out since.