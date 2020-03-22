Watch: India's sporting fraternity come together to laud health workers amid 'Janata Curfew'

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 22, 2020, 07.21 PM(IST)

India's sporting fraternity come together to laud health workers amid 'Janata Curfew' Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

India's badminton great Saina Nehwal, Table Tennis player Manika Batra, Indian women's hockey team, wrestler Divya Kakran and India's batting legend Virendra Sehwag took to Twitter to congratulate people on uniting in their fight against coronavirus. 

Empty streets all over India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata Curfew' has sent a clear message that all citizens have united in the fight against coronavirus. 

Also read: 'In this together': Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Bachchans join other Indians in appreciating health workers

Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to thank people who have been running the emergency and nationally important services despite the global scare. To ensure this, on March 22, a siren set off at 5 pm -- on hearing which people stood at their doorsteps and on their balconies, clapping and ringing their house bells to thank those who have let go "social distancing" and worked tirelessly for the larger good of the nation.

This movement was appreciated by many sports personalities across the nation. India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, badminton great Saina Nehwal, Table Tennis player Manika Batra, Indian women's hockey team, wrestler Divya Kakran , Sushil Kumar, and many more took to Twitter to congratulate people on uniting in their fight against coronavirus. 

×

 

×
×
×
×
×
×

The number of cases of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

Seven people have been declared dead.

Sixty private labs have registered so far to conduct tests. Many of them are in the process of being approved.

In addition to this, Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in Delhi with effect from 9 pm on March 22 to 12 midnight of March 31.

Topics