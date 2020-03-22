Watch: India's sporting fraternity come together to laud health workers amid 'Janata Curfew'

Empty streets all over India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata Curfew' has sent a clear message that all citizens have united in the fight against coronavirus.

Also read: 'In this together': Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Bachchans join other Indians in appreciating health workers

Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to thank people who have been running the emergency and nationally important services despite the global scare. To ensure this, on March 22, a siren set off at 5 pm -- on hearing which people stood at their doorsteps and on their balconies, clapping and ringing their house bells to thank those who have let go "social distancing" and worked tirelessly for the larger good of the nation.

This movement was appreciated by many sports personalities across the nation. India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, badminton great Saina Nehwal, Table Tennis player Manika Batra, Indian women's hockey team, wrestler Divya Kakran , Sushil Kumar, and many more took to Twitter to congratulate people on uniting in their fight against coronavirus.

Today India came together even while staying in our homes.



While we are at home there are many who are selflessly performing their duties.



Thank you to each one of you for putting us before yourself.



The discipline & commitment we showed today needs to continue.#JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/Cda4z9L4R7 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 22, 2020 ×

Thank you to everyone working round the clock to keep us safe . So good to see the entire country united . I hope we stay united always. #CoronavirusPandemic #JanataCurfew #JaiHind — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 22, 2020 ×

Saluting our heroes who are working day and night to protect us from Covid-19. #SaluteCoronaFighters #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/nYk0FYfKVg — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) March 22, 2020 ×

Look at our Indian Women's Hockey team! On the passionate appeal by our PM @narendramodi ji, millions and millions of our fellow citizens expressed deep gratitude towards all those who are struggling to fight Coronavirus.#IndiaFightsCorona #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/m59lDJv3dI — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 22, 2020 ×

A big Salute to all the warriors who are working tirelessly .

May this pass soon and may there be peace, peace and peace.

Om Shanti Shantih — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 22, 2020 ×

The number of cases of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 341 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

Seven people have been declared dead.

Sixty private labs have registered so far to conduct tests. Many of them are in the process of being approved.

In addition to this, Section 144 of CrPC will be imposed in Delhi with effect from 9 pm on March 22 to 12 midnight of March 31.