Watch: India awarded 5 penalty runs due to Bangladesh's error on Day 2 of Chattogram Test

It was an action-packed Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram on Thursday (Decemebr 15). After ending the first day's play at 278 for 6, India relied on Shreyas Iyer to get a daddy hundred and take India well past the 400-run mark. While Iyer fell for 86, R Ashwin took charge and his 58 and Kuldeep Yadav's 40 took India to 404 all-out. At stumps on Day 2, India have tighened the screws on Bangladesh with the hosts reeling at 133 for 8 with Kuldeep and Md Siraj wreaking havoc with the ball.

After India lost Iyer early in the day, the onus fell on Ashwin and he stitched a valuable 92-run eighth-wicket stand with Kuldeep. During their partnership, India were awarded five runs on penalty due to Bangladesh's field error. The incident took place in the 112th over with Taijul Islam bowling to the Indian spin duo. Ashwin got a thick edge on the second delivery of the over and the ball raced towards the third-man region. The throw hit the helmet placed right behind the wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim and India got lucky with five runs being added to the team total. The video of the moment has gone viral on social media platform Twitter. Here's the clip:

After end of the day's play, KL Rahul & Co. are in the driver's seat. They will look to wrap up the Bangladeshi innings in a flash on Day Three and either enforce a follow-on or opt to bat again and give a massive target for the hosts. The pitch is expected to favour the slower bowlers and, hence, Ashwin-Kuldeep might continue to dominate the hapless Bangladeshi line-up.