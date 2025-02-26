Al-Nassr star man Cristiano Ronaldo was at it again on Tuesday (Feb 25) as he scored his 925th career goal taking a giant step towards the 1000-goal mark. Playing in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) Ronaldo scored his 17th league goal of the campaign, just days after turning 40. One of the greats of the game, the legendary striker is in his final year of contract with Al-Nassr but has been ageing like a fine wine as he continues to impress.

That was Cristiano Ronaldo’s 17th league goal this season.pic.twitter.com/f1QiL8mE0I — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) February 25, 2025

Ronaldo at it again

Playing at the King Abdul Aziz Sport City Stadium, Ronaldo has been at his fluent best and scored the opening goal of the match in the 48th minute. On a cross delivered from the flank, Ronaldo diverted a header to score the opening goal and went for his trademark celebration. The Portuguese striker has been going good in the season and had the opportunity to double the tally later in the game.

Al-Nassr received a penalty deep into stoppage time, however, Ronaldo decided to hand over the ball to Sadio Mane. The former Liverpool man had been a tough run having gone nine matches without scoring. The Senegal captain made no mistake and scored the second goal of the match to give a 2-0 win to Al-Nassr.

The win saw Al-Nassr close the gap on top-placed Al-Ittihad as they now have 47 points from 22 matches. Al- Ittihad lead the standings with 55 points from 21 matches while defending champions Al-Hilal are second with 51 points in 22 matches. Al-Qadisiyah are also in the title hunt in the Saudi Pro League as they too have 47 points from 22 matches.

With 12 rounds of fixtures still to go in the SPL season, it will be interesting to see whether Ronaldo adds one more title to his already impressive trophy cabinet. He has won league titles with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus but is yet to taste glory in the Gulf nation.