Want to show Virat Kohli what it means to us to get him out: England's James Anderson opens up on rivalry with Indian skipper

India's 2014 tour of England wasn't a good one for Virat Kohli by any means. He struggled for runs throughout and managed only 134 runs, at 13.40, in 5 Tests. James Anderson made Kohli his bunny and dominated proceedings versus the Indian batsman, who had no clue how to tackle the speedster.

Since then, Kohli versus Anderson rivalry remains the biggest talking point whenever India lock horns with England in the purest format of the game. While Kohli turned things around and kept Anderson at bay during India's 2018 tour of England, he is once again struggling for runs in Team India's ongoing Tests versus Joe Root & Co. in their own backyard.

Ahead of the fourth and penultimate Test between India and England, veteran pacer James Anderson opened up on his rivalry with Kohli and what it means to his side to see the back of the Indian skipper as soon as possible.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Anderson opened up on his celebration which went viral after he dismissed Kohli for a golden duck in the series opener, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. "When I got Kohli out in the first innings in Leeds there was a lot of emotion. It was the same as at Trent Bridge. I guess there is that extra something with him because he is such a good player and their captain as well. You see how much it means to him when his team takes a wicket so I want to show him what it means to us to get him out," he wrote.

Anderson has already dismissed Kohli on 7 occasions in Tests, joint-most along with Nathan Lyon, and will look to add to the Indian captain's struggles in the ongoing Tests. The fourth Test commences from September 2 (Thursday) at the Kennington Oval, London.

At present, the five-match Test series is levelled at 1-1 with two more games to play.