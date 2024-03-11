Viv Richards runs to ground to celebrate Quetta Gladiators’ playoff-sealing win in PSL 2024 – WATCH

You know the moment is massive when the original Master Blaster, Viv Richards, who turned 72 on March 7, runs towards the players on the ground to celebrate his team’s victory. Quetta’s mentor in PSL 2024, took no time in getting up from his chair and running towards Saul Shakeel and Mohammad Wasim to celebrate their playoff-sealing win against Lahore Qalandars at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday (March 10).

Known for power-hitting and upsetting the best of pacers during his era, Richards had tears in his eyes as he hugged his team players after the must-win game for Quetta.

Gladiator Wasim Jnr taking Quetta to the playoffs in style

Having struggled to get going in the previous four seasons, Quetta finally broke the ice and reached the top four in PSL. Alongside Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, and Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta became the last team to enter the final four. Lahore and Karachi Kings are out of the race for the playoff berth.

Lahore won the toss and elected to bat first. After losing both openers inside the Powerplay to Abrar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique got his team back on track. Shaheen Afridi promoted himself up the order, and added crucial runs to his tally, smashing a stunning half-century (55 off 34 balls), including four sixes and two fours.

Lahore scored 166 for four in 20 overs.

Jason Roy fell early in the chase on 18 before Jahandad Khan got Quetta captain Rilee Rossouw out trapped in front. Khawaja Nafay and Shakeel kept Quetta in the chase, with the left-handed batter completing his fifty.

Though Shaheen Afridi picked two wickets at the fag end of the innings, Wasim and Shakeel had different plans on how to win this match.