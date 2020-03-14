Virat Kohli's message on coronavirus outbreak: 'Stay strong and fight'

Indian captain Virat Kohli has urged his countrymen to take all necessary precautions in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed lives of over 4000 people across the globe.

In India, there have been two deaths along with 80 plus positive COVID 19 cases which have prompted the suspension of all sporting activities including an ODI series against South Africa and the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

"Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care, everyone," Kohli tweeted.

On Friday, the Indian captain was seen coming out of the Lucknow airport wearing blackface mask.

The Indian team were supposed to have a training session on Saturday but in the evening, the BCCI and South Africa mutually agreed to call off the series after visiting team players made it clear that they wanted to return home at the earliest.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also took to Twitter, asking people to come together to deal with this deadly disease.

"One who stays away can save the rest. Requesting everyone to take the necessary precautions & be responsible. If you have symptoms, please get yourself tested. If you have tested positive please be in isolation and help prevent others. Together we can overcome this soon #COVID19," Laxman wrote on his twitter handle.