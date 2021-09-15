Virat Kohli's dip in form isn't because of captaincy pressure, feels former skipper Kapil Dev

Virat Kohli's batting struggles have been known to world cricket by now. The 32-year-old Kohli hasn't scored an international ton since late 2019. Since then, the Indian captain has crossed the fifty-run mark on several occasions across formats, but he hasn't converted any of them into a daddy hundred.

Amid his dip in form, many former cricketers and experts are of the opinion that it is time to see split-captaincy in Team India, with Kohli making way for Rohit Sharma in the shorter formats and rediscovering his form overall. However, former Indian skipper Kapil Dev feels Kohli's lean phase isn't due to captaincy pressure.

"For all these years, when he was scoring runs, no one said anything about captaincy affecting Virat's batting and now suddenly, there are opinions when there's been a little up and down in his graph. When he scored those double centuries and so many hundreds, wasn't there pressure then? It means that his captaincy should not be the focus. Instead, look at his ability," Kapil said on 'Uncut'.

"The graph has surely gone up and down but for how long? Age 28 to 32 is the time when you really blossom. He is now experienced and mature. If he returns to his old form, Virat will not only score a century or double ton; he will give you 300. He is so much mature now and there is no shortage of fitness when it comes to Kohli. He just needs to identify himself and look to score big," he added.

Despite much success in bilateral series across formats, Captain Kohli is facing the heat for not leading India to any ICC title since taking over as full-time captain in early 2017. In addition, his scratchy form hasn't helped his case in recent times. If he can lead India to the T20 World Cup title, courtesy some sparking performances with the bat, Kohli will silence his critics in style.