/Virat Kohli pens emotional note for Kane Williamson, says 'Wishing you nothing but the best always brother'

Star India batter Virat Kohli congratulated New Zealand legend Kane Williamson on his retirement from international cricket, which he announced on Friday (Jun 12). Bringing the curtain down on an illustrious 16-year international career, Williamson leaves the game as New Zealand’s highest run-scorer across all formats. The 35-year-old amassed 19,346 international runs, including 48 centuries and six double centuries, earning widespread respect for his consistency, composure and exceptional leadership.

Kohli, who has long shared a close friendship with Williamson, took to X to pay tribute to the retiring Kiwi great.



“From an opponent to a friend over the years. It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond. I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you nothing but the best always brother. You’ve done your bit, you deserve to enjoy all of it now and put your feet up. Well done mate, life’s only just begun," Kohli wrote on X.

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Williamson’s tenure as captain marked one of the most successful eras in New Zealand cricket and under his leadership, the Black Caps reached two ICC World Cup finals, three World Cup semi-finals and secured the inaugural ICC World Test Championship title in 2021. Individually, he was recognised as the ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2015 and ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year in 2019.

Currently touring England for an ongoing Test series, Williamson endured a difficult outing in the opening match, which New Zealand lost by 115 runs. He managed scores of 0 and 18 in the contest.

Speaking about his decision, Williamson said he had been thinking on retirement for some time before concluding that this moment was right.

“I’ve thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it’s become clear now is the right time. I’ve always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I’ve given it my all in every match I’ve played for New Zealand," Williamson said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket.