Vinicius has silenced rumours about a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia, saying he wanted to stay at Real Madrid for "many more years" in an interview published on Friday.

"Being able to keep making history here is very important for me and my family. I hope to stay in the team for many more years," he told club media.

Spanish media had reported that Vinicius, 24, received a stratospheric offer to join a club in Saudi Arabia, which has attracted stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in recent years.

Vinicius notched his 100th Real Madrid goal during a Champions League fixture against Salzburg last week, joining a pantheon of legends including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Raul, Alfredo Di Stefano and Brazilian compatriot Ronaldo.

"I came here as a boy, at 18 and with lots of dreams. I didn't think I would score so many goals in a short time," he added in the interview. "Entering club history is very tough because there have been many players and legends who have scored so many goals and won so much. To be with them is important and I was dreaming of that."

The Brazil forward is available for selection again for Real Madrid's trip to Espanyol in La Liga on Saturday after serving a two-match suspension for a red card.

The reigning Spanish and European champions are top of the table, four points clear of city rivals Atletico Madrid and seven ahead of Barcelona.

