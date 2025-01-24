Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti quashed rumours regarding the future of star forward Vinicius Junior on Friday, saying the Brazilian is committed to staying with the reigning European and Spanish champions.

Ancelotti comments on Vinicius Jr

Spanish media have reported that Vinicius, 24, received a stratospheric offer to join a Saudi Arabian club.

"From what I've heard, as someone who has direct information from the player, is that he is very happy here and wants to make history at Real Madrid," Ancelotti said during his press conference ahead of Madrid's La Liga match against Valladolid on Saturday.

"We are happy here, and we want to make history," added the Italian coach.

"You have to ask him, I don't know if this offer arrives or not. I can say what I see: a happy player, who is making history and who wants to continue like this."

Vinicius will miss the weekend's match as he serves a two-match suspension, but his absence is not a cause of concern for Ancelotti.

"He is the same as always. Not playing tomorrow (Saturday) will be good for him to recover, to work calmly. He will make the most of these days. And he'll be fresh at the key moment," the 65-year-old said.

Ancelotti added he was not sick of addressing questions regarding the FIFA Best player and his future.

"No, these days I've been getting too angry at press conferences and I shouldn't do that. And I know why. It's something I've reflected on these days. No, I'm not bothered by Vinicius questions."

