UFC Vegas 70: Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann fight date, time, venue, card & live streaming details

The UFC Vegas 70 card promises to deliver an action-packed night for MMA fans with a stacked lineup of fighters set to compete in the octagon. The main event features a light heavyweight contenders' bout between two of the division's top fighters, No. 6 ranked Nikita Krylov and No. 8 ranked Ryan Spann. Both fighters are known for their impressive striking abilities, and this fight has the potential to be a show-stopper.

The co-main event features a middleweight clash between No. 11 ranked Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen, who were both discovered on Dana White's Contender Series. This fight promises to be a closely contested battle between two skilled and hungry fighters looking to move up the rankings in their division.

On the rest of the main card, hard-hitting heavyweights Augusto Sakai and Don'Tale Mayes will face off in what should be a thrilling matchup. Fans will also get to see the long-awaited return of Tatiana Suarez, who will take on Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight bout.

The preliminary card will feature seven more fights, including Dana White's Contender Series signees Mike Malott and Yohan Lainesse, who will face off in a welterweight bout. The preliminary card will also feature up-and-coming fighters like Jordan Leavitt, Joe Solecki, and Ode' Osbourne, who are all looking to make a name for themselves in the UFC.

UFC Vegas 70 Krylov vs Spann match all details

UFC Vegas 70 Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann match will be held on Saturday, February 25, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main card event will start at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on Saturday or 5:30 AM IST on Sunday, February 26.

How to watch UFC Vegas 70 Krylov vs Spann match live streaming, broadcast?

In UK, UFC Vegas 70 Krylov vs Spann all matches will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 12 AM, with the Prelims starting at 9 PM UK time.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card event. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98. The main card starts at 7PM ET.

In India, SONY will broadcast UFC Vegas 70 Krylov vs Spann match live. In India, the preliminary round will start at 2:30 AM IST (Sunday), and the main event is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM (Sunday). To watch UFC Vegas 70 live, viewers can tune in to SONY Sports 2, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), or SONY LIV.

UFC Vegas 70 Full fight card

Main card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Flyweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Lightweight: Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek

Prelim card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Flyweight: Gabriella Fernandes vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

Flyweight: Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson

Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton III

Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev vs. Rafael Alves

Bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez

Bantamweight: Jose Johnson vs. Garrett Armfield

