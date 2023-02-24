UFC Vegas 70 live streaming: Know how and when to watch Krylov vs Spann match livestream and broadcast

UFC Vegas 70 live streaming: The UFC Vegas 70 event is set to be an exciting night for fans of mixed martial arts, with a lineup of highly skilled fighters scheduled to compete in the octagon. The main event will feature two top light heavyweight contenders, Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann, both known for their impressive striking abilities. The co-main event will be a closely contested battle between middleweights Andre Muniz and Brendan Allen, who are both eager to climb the rankings in their division.

Additionally, there will be a heavyweight matchup between Augusto Sakai and Don'Tale Mayes, which is expected to be a thrilling fight. Fans will also be delighted to see Tatiana Suarez make her long-awaited return to the octagon in a flyweight bout against Montana De La Rosa.

The preliminary card will feature seven more fights, including welterweight bout between Dana White's Contender Series signees Mike Malott and Yohan Lainesse. Up-and-coming fighters like Jordan Leavitt, Joe Solecki, and Ode' Osbourne will also be looking to make a name for themselves in the UFC.

In UK, UFC Vegas 70 Krylov vs Spann all matches will be streamed live on the UFC FIGHT PASS platform. The main card is anticipated to start at 12 AM, with the Prelims starting at 9 PM UK time.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card event. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98. The main card starts at 7PM ET.

In India, SONY will broadcast UFC Vegas 70 Krylov vs Spann match live. In India, the preliminary round will start at 2:30 AM IST (Sunday), and the main event is scheduled to start at 5:30 AM (Sunday). To watch UFC Vegas 70 live, viewers can tune in to SONY Sports 2, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), or SONY LIV.

UFC Vegas 70 Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann match will be held on Saturday, February 25, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. The main card event will start at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT on Saturday or 5:30 AM IST on Sunday, February 26.

UFC Vegas 70 Full fight card

Main card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann

Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Brendan Allen

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Flyweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Montana De La Rosa

Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Yohan Lainesse

Lightweight: Erick Gonzalez vs. Trevor Peek

Prelim card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Flyweight: Gabriella Fernandes vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Victor Martinez

Flyweight: Ode Osbourne vs. Charles Johnson

Lightweight: Joe Solecki vs. Carl Deaton III

Lightweight: Nurullo Aliev vs. Rafael Alves

Bantamweight: Hailey Cowan vs. Ailin Perez

Bantamweight: Jose Johnson vs. Garrett Armfield

