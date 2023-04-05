UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2: Check date, time, venue, full card & live-streaming details

UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2: After a long period of 20 years, UFC is staging a return to Miami on Saturday with a high-stake middleweight championship rematch slated to be held between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. The co-main event for the upcoming mixed martial arts (MMA) event will feature two former welterweight title challengers Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal who are both ranked in the top 11 of the division. This highly anticipated bout is expected to be a clash of top contenders with a lot of excitement guaranteed.

The event will also feature other high-ranking contenders such as Rob Font and Adrian Yanez in a bantamweight match-up, and Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio in a welterweight bout. Raul Rosas Jr. will fight Christian Rodriguez in a bantamweight match, while middleweight contenders Kelvin Gastelum and Chris Curtis will battle in the preliminary card's final fight.

UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2 match details

UFC 287 main card event will be held between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya on Saturday, April 8 at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, April 8) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 9). The venue of the clash is Miami, Florida.

The preliminary card begins at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, April 8) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday). On the other hand, the early preliminary card begins at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, April 8) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 9).

In UK, UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2 match will be live televised on BT Sport.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2 match: In India, the preliminary round will start at 5:30 AM IST (Sunday), and the main event is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST. To watch UFC 287 live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV.

UFC 287 full card

UFC Middleweight Championship Bout:

1. Alex Pereira (c) vs Israel Adesanya

2. Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal

3. Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez

4. Welterweight Bout: Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

5. Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Chris Curtis

2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro

Early Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer

2. Heavyweight Bout: Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

3. Women's Strawweight Bout: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lupita Godinez

4. Catchweight (160 lb) Bout: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

5. Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Steve Garcia

6. Women's Strawweight Bout: Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes

