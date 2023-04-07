UFC 287 live streaming: When and where to watch Pereira VS Adesanya 2 live in UK, US & India?

UFC 287 live streaming: UFC 287 this weekend will see Israel Adesanya take on Alex Pereira in an attempt to reclaim his middleweight title. Both boxers have been engaged in a lengthy rivalry, with Pereira coming out on top in each of their three meetings. The first two were kickboxing matches, and Pereiera triumphed in the second by violent knockout.

Adesanya was knocked out in the fifth round of their rematch in the UFC last November, and the Brazilian repeated his feats of valour. Adesanya is eager to reclaim his title and eventually defeat his nemesis as they prepare to square off for a fourth time. However, Pereira is in great form right now and doesn't seem like he will ever lose.

UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2 match live-streaming details

In UK, UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2 match will be live televised on BT Sport.

IN USA, ESPN and ESPN+ will broadcast the main card. For current ESPN+ subscribers, the PPV will cost $79.99, and for new subscribers, it will cost $124.98.

In India, SONY will broadcast live UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2 match: In India, the preliminary round will start at 5:30 AM IST (Sunday), and the main event is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST. To watch UFC 287 live, viewers can tune in to SONY Ten, SONY TEN 2, or SONY LIV.

UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2 match details

UFC 287 main card event will be held between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya on Saturday, April 8 at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, April 8) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 9). The venue of the clash is Miami, Florida.

The preliminary card begins at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, April 8) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday). On the other hand, the early preliminary card begins at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, April 8) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 9).

When will UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2 clash take place?

UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2 clash will take place on Saturday, April 8. (In India, on Sunday).

What time will UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2 clash start?

UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2 clash will begin at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, April 8) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 9).

Where will UFC 287 Pereira VS Adesanya 2 clash be streamed live in India?