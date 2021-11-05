Tough times don't last, tough people do: Virender Sehwag leads wishes for Virat Kohli on 33rd birthday

Indian cricket team captain and one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Virat Kohli celebrates his 33rd birthday on Friday (November 05). Kohli has been a run machine for India across formats and continues to produce match-winning performances for his team while batting at an incredible consistency.

Kohli, who made his India debut against Sri Lanka in August 2008, has come a long way in establishing himself as one of the best batters in the world. While he has been one of India's most consistent performers with the willow over the last few years, he has also been excellent as a captain.

Kohli is currently leading the Indian team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE which is all set to be his final tournament as the T20 captain of Team India. Having already confirmed that he will be stepping down from T20 captaincy post the World Cup, Kohli would have expected to finish on a high but his team have made a disastrous start in the tournament.

With two losses in their first three matches in the Super 12, India are on the verge of missing out on a spot in the semi-finals as they stare at an early exit from the tournament. Underfire Kohli has been receiving criticism from all corners amid India's poor run in the showpiece event.

On his 33rd birthday, former India opener Virender Sehwag led wishes with a brilliant message for the Indian captain to extend his support for him in a time of crisis. "Tough times don’t last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player, wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli," Sehwag tweeted.

Several other cricketers including the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Wasim Jaffer, Mohammed Siraj and others took to social media to wish the Indian captain on his special day.

Here's how cricket fraternity wished Virat Kohli on his 33rd birthday:

Tough times don't last long, tough people do. A once in a generation player, wishing @imVkohli a very happy birthday and a great year ahead. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2021

Happy Birthday @imVkohli . Wishing you good health and happiness for the coming year! — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2021

Happy birthday brother @imVkohli I wish you love, peace and happiness.. keep inspiring champion.. love Always — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2021

Not everyone is as lucky as me to be blessed with a elder brother like you. Thank you so much for coming into my life and standing by my side through thick and thin. I hope you get all that you truly deserve. Happy Birthday king @imVkohli — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) November 5, 2021

Kohli is the only player in the world to average over 50 across all three formats at present and is the leading run-getter in T20Is with 3225 runs to his name in 93 matches at a brilliant average of over 52. The Indian skipper will be hoping to inspire his side to big wins in their remaining two matches in the T20 World Cup 2021.

After facing back-to-back defeats in their first two games against Pakistan and New Zealand, India bounced back to beat Afghanistan by 66 runs in their last outing. India still have an outside chance of finishing in the top two if they can win their next two games against Scotland and Namibia by big margins.

However, India's fate will rest of the results of the other teams as New Zealand appear strongest to finish second with two wins in their last two matches.