Tokyo Paralympics: Mariyappan Thangavelu wins silver, Sharad Kumar takes bronze in high jump event

India's Mariyappan Thangavelu won the silver medal in the men's high jump T42/T63 class at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Tuesday (August 31). Mariyappan successfully cleared 1.86m to clinch the coveted award.

Sharad Kumar on the other hand won the bronze medal in the T42 class after clearing 1.83m.

India's medal tally at the Tokyo Paralympics touched an unprecedented 10 after the Mariyappan and Sharad's podium finish.

The gold medal was bagged by USA's Sam Grewe (T63 class) after clearing 1.88m. Sam Grewe holds the T63 world record at 1.90m. He even tried to go for the world record at 1.91m, but could not clear it.

The third Indian in the fray and 2016 Rio Paralympics bronze winner, Varun Singh Bhati ended seventh out of nine competitors as he failed to clear 1.77m.

The T42 is a part of the sports class which is designed for athletes with limb deficiencies, like amputations or missing or shortened limbs from birth.