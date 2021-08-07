Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi calls gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra - WATCH

With a gold medal in javelin, Neeraj Chopra has become the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

With this medal, India goes past their previous best and have 7 medals in their tally with four bronze, two silver and one gold.

Twitteratis were overjoyed with the win. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote: "History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020."

PM Modi also called the athlete and congratulated the player for his remarkable performance.

During a phone call, PM Narendra Modi congratulates javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who won Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics today

The Prime Minister also tweeted about his conversation with Chopra and said he “personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit”.

“Just spoke to @Neeraj_chopra1 and congratulated him on winning the Gold! Appreciated his hardwork and tenacity, which have been on full display during #Tokyo2020. He personifies the best of sporting talent and sportsman spirit. Best wishes for his future endeavours,” he posted on the micro-blogging platform.

Chopra's gold marks the end of India's campaign in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.