Tokyo Olympics: American Sydney McLaughlin shatters world record to win women's 400 hurdles

Sprinter Sydney McLaughlin created history on Wednesday when she broke her own 400 metres hurdles world record to win a gold medal for the United States.

The runner clocked 51.46 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

With 51.58 seconds, Dalilah Muhammad came second (won silver) and Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.03. Muhammad is the 2019 world and 2016 Olympic champion.

The showdown between McLaughlin and Muhammad, 31, was among the most highly anticipated of the athletics programme at the Tokyo Games.

(More to follow)