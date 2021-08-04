Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wrestler Ravi Kumar into quarter-finals of freestyle 57kg category event

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya dominated Colombia’s Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano 13-2 on technical superiority to progress into the quarterfinals in the freestyle 57kg category event at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Ravi was off to a good start as he earned 2 points, however, the Colombian fought back well and tried to pin Dahiya. But, the Indian wrestler won the 1st period by 3-2.

In the second period, Dahiya dominated the Colombian all along and took back to back points to win the bout 13-2.

The Indian wrestler will now take on Bulgaria’s Vangelov Georgi Valentinov, who did not let his opponent concede even a single point and won 11-0.

Earlier, Neeraj Chopra, who is seen as India's top bet for another medal, qualified for the men's javelin final in a stunning first attempt of 86.65m on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The monstrous throw helped him finish on top of Group A. Neeraj's biggest rival and a contender for Gold Johannes Vetter (from Germany) qualified in his third attempt with a throw of 85.64m. Finland's Lassi Etelatalo is the third automatic qualification with a throw of 84.50m.

However, Shivpal Singh failed to qualify from Group B and bowed out after a disappointing 76.40m throw.