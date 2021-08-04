Tokyo Olympics 2020, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli semi-final bout?

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who made her Olympics debut at Tokyo, has secured another medal for India after defeating Chinese Taipei's Nein-Chin Chen 4-1 in the women's welterweight category (64-69kg) on July 30 (Friday). Now, Lovlina will hope to go further and turn her medal into silver or gold, but so far, the win has assured India of at least a bronze. The 23-year-old Lovlina won her bout by a 4:1 split decision at the Ryogoku Kokugikan arena. So far, Mary Kom and Vijender Singh are the only Indian boxers who have won an Olympic medal before.

When is the Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli semi-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics 2020?

The semi-final of women's 69kg semi-final between Lovlina Borgohain and Busenaz Surmeneli is on 4 August 2021.

Where will the Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli semi-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

The semi-final of women's 69kg semi-final between Lovlina Borgohain and Busenaz Surmeneli will take place at Kokugikan arena in Tokyo.

What time will the Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli semi-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 begin?

The semi-final of women's 69kg semi-final between Lovlina Borgohain and Busenaz Surmeneli will begin at 11 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where can I watch the Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli semi-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India on TV?

You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 events on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.

Where can I watch the Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli semi-final bout at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 bout in India?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events broadcast will be available online on SonyLiv.